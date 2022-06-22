Fish and Game partners with local non-profit to provide a day of fishing for special-needs youth and their families

Called Beyond Adventures, a local non-profit with a goal of providing fishing and hunting opportunities to special-needs and disabled youth, recently teamed up with staff from the Magic Valley Region to provide a day of fishing in Twin Falls. The event, held at the new community fishing pond in the Rock Creek Canyon RV Park, drew several families, all with youth with special-needs. For many, it was their first opportunity to fish.

According to Aby Rinella, co-founder of the non-profit Called Beyond Adventures, the event was a huge success. “We’ve heard back from several families about how happy they were to have the opportunity to fish, and how excited their kids were to be included in a new activity.”

Terry Thompson/Idaho Fish and Game Family members joined with their special needs siblings to enjoy a day of fishing in Twin Falls.

This is the second time that Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region have partnered with the non-profit. In October 2021, two youth with disabilities were able to participate in a mentored youth pheasant hunt sponsored by Fish and Game.

“Having this new community fishing pond so close to Twin Falls is exciting” said TanaRae Alberti, Volunteer Services Coordinator with the Magic Valley Region, “it worked out perfectly to have this family event at a location that provides a place to fish, and amenities that will attract families to the pond, like picnic tables, large areas of green grass and restrooms.”

For more information about community fishing opportunities contact the Magic Valley Region at (208) 324-4359.

