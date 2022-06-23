Free Event: Family Law Day in the Pikes Peak Region

Friday, June 17, 2022

The 4th Judicial District, the Access to Justice Committee for the 4th Judicial District, The Justice Center, The Family Law Section of the El Paso County Bar Association, and Colorado Legal Services are proud to announce the sixth annual Family Law Day in El Paso and Teller Counties. On July 15, 2022, the legal community in the Pikes Peak region will come together in person once again for Family Law Day, an event that will offer free information, legal advice, and assistance to those going through a divorce, dealing with a custody matter, or in need of other legal assistance or advice with a family law issue.

“Acting on your own behalf in a family law case can be complicated both intellectually and emotionally. The more informed a pro se litigant is about the process and the law, the better position he or she will be in to present their case effectively to a judge, or to participate in mediation to resolve issues in the best interest of their children and family. Family Law Day is available to provide information and support to community members who are interested in learning more about family law procedure, law, and available resources. We are happy to offer this program to those in the community who may be experiencing a difficult time in their lives, to those offering support to those experiencing a difficult time, and to anyone who is interested in learning more about family law cases in the 4th Judicial District.”- District Court Judge Catherine D. Mitchell Helton.

This event will take place at the El Paso County Judicial Building located at 270 South Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The in-person portion of the event will feature free one-on-one legal advice. Attendees can receive guidance and advice from an attorney about their family law issue, help from a parenting professional with drafting a parenting plan, or assistance from courthouse staff or a volunteer paralegal with filling out court paperwork. Local non-profits will be onsite as well to provide information about their services. Local attorneys will provide legal informational classes throughout the day. Family Law Day is free to all. Preregistration is recommended, but not required. The first 50 people to arrive will be eligible to receive a free family law packet.

Services will also be available online. You may find up-to-date legal informational videos, a resource list, and much more at justicecentercos.org/videos. Online classes will include child support and maintenance basics; how to enforce a court order; how to represent yourself in the courtroom; and much more.

To pre-register for Family Law Day, please visit www.justicecentercos.org/fld or contact familylawday@gmail.com for additional information about the event or to request an interpreter.