DHHL News Release: Chair Ailā Statement on $22.3 Million Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s announcement of a $22.3 million Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant (NHBBG) to support the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL).

“This increase in funding will significantly enhance DHHL’s ability to develop more housing units and provide additional housing services to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

I would like to extend my gratitude to Senator Brian Schatz for his continued advocacy for native Hawaiians, and our congressional leaders for this vote of confidence in the Department.

DHHL has worked diligently over the last few years to deploy all of our allocated federal funding into the beneficiary community with housing programs and services.”

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
(808) 620-9591

[email protected]

