HSJ News Release: UH Law & Justice Students Participate in Courts in the Community

HONOLULU — High school students participating in the William S. Richardson School of Lawʻs “Law & Justice Summer Program” attended a Supreme Court oral argument at Aliiolani Hale on June 8. They were the first in-person participants in the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program in more than two years.

Twelve students representing Campbell, Kalani, McKinley, Nanakuli, Waianae, and Waipahu high schools were in the gallery with program leaders Professor Liam Skilling and Kari Carolan, and seven law students who served as mentors to the high school students.

The Law & Justice Summer Program is an intensive one-week summer program for high school students interested in justice, the law, and related professions. In this year’s program, the students were taught by supreme court law clerks the relevant facts, procedural history, and legal issues in preparation for the oral argument in State v. Obrero.

Oral argument was followed by two question-and-answer sessions for the students; one with attorneys Thomas Otake and Donn Fudo, and another with the five justices.

Courts in the Community is a hands-on civics education experience, giving students the chance to study important legal issues of a pending court case, form their own opinions, and then see how the attorneys and justices address those issues in a real Supreme Court oral argument.

“The future of our system of government depends on the public’s understanding of the constitution and the protections it provides,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “The dedication and hard work of these students show that we will be in good hands going forward.”

The Hawaii State Bar Association and the Hawaii State Bar Foundation generously provided the students, faculty, and mentors with lunches and transportation to and from the courtroom.

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro (she/her/hers)

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office: 808-539-4914

Mobile: 808-260-5423