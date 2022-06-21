Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,939 in the last 365 days.

Ana de Alba, daughter of farmworkers, will be Eastern District Court’s first Latina judge

The U.S. Senate confirmed Fresno County Superior Court Judge Ana Isabel de Alba to be a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California on Tuesday afternoon. De Alba, who was nominated for ...

Jun 21, 2022

You just read:

Ana de Alba, daughter of farmworkers, will be Eastern District Court’s first Latina judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.