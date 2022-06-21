The U.S. Senate confirmed Fresno County Superior Court Judge Ana Isabel de Alba to be a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California on Tuesday afternoon. De Alba, who was nominated for ...
Jun 21, 2022
You just read:
Ana de Alba, daughter of farmworkers, will be Eastern District Court’s first Latina judge
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.