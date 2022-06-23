Submit Release
Oil spill equipment exercise in Grays Harbor

OLYMPIA – 

 

Who: Washington Dept. of Ecology, Port of Grays Harbor, Washington State Maritime Cooperative, and the National Response Corporation 

What: Oil spill equipment deployment

When: June 23. The drill will commence at 7:00 a.m.

Where: 28th street boat launch, Hoquiam, WA

Contact: Jasmin Adams, (360) 464-0324    

Ecology is providing this notification as awareness of an oil spill drill along the Grays Harbor waterfront on Thursday, June 23, at 7:00 a.m. Your outlet may receive calls or inquiries about oil spill response activity on the water that day. This is only a drill, and there is no active oil spill.

Professional oil spill response organizations will be deploying equipment to simulate oil spill recovery and protection operations on the water and along the shoreline. 

Again, this is only an exercise. If you receive any questions, please refer them to the Dept. of Ecology at the contact provided.

