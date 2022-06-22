Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,902 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations of Nathan Cook, Kelly Hicks Sheridan

Graphic with blue background. Statement on senate Confirmations.

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s votes to confirm the Governor’s nominations of Nathan Cook to serve as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery and Kelly Hicks Sheridan as a Commissioner for the Family Court in New Castle County.

“I’m confident that each has the experience and judgment necessary to serve as part of Delaware’s world-class judiciary,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank Nathan and Kelly for their willingness to serve, and members of the Delaware Senate for voting to confirm their nominations.” 

###


You just read:

Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations of Nathan Cook, Kelly Hicks Sheridan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.