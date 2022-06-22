DHEC Releases Annual Report on Healthcare-Associated Infections in Healthcare Settings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 22, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recently published the 2020 Hospital Infections Disclosure Act (HIDA) Annual Report, which shares data on healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) acquired in health-care settings or as a result of medical procedures.

This annual report is presented by DHEC’s Division of Acute Disease Epidemiology (DADE) in an eﬀort to address HAIs and promote transparency in healthcare across South Carolina. Monitoring HAIs and sharing that information with the public encourages healthcare providers to be vigilant about implementing activities aimed at keeping patients and health-care workers healthy and free of infections in health-care settings. It also helps patients make informed decisions about their healthcare.

“It is critical to collect data and share it with healthcare providers, state leaders and the public to help control healthcare-associated infections,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and Director of DHEC’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “Ultimately, the idea is to strengthen the safety of patients in healthcare settings to prevent infections such as those in the bloodstream or surgical sites.”

DHEC, with the support of an advisory committee, has enforced HAI reporting as mandated by the Hospital Infections Disclosure Act (HIDA, S.C. Code Section 44-7-2440) since 2006. This law requires the reporting of HAI data from acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities to the public.

The 2020 annual report includes data from 82 facilities: 58 general hospitals, 10 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, six long-term acute care hospitals, four critical access hospitals, one women’s hospital, one children’s hospital, one women’s and children’s hospital, and one surgical hospital. The report contains data from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, for the following categories of infections:

Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections

Laboratory-identified Events

Procedure-level and Surgical Site Infections

Those interested can review or download the 2020 report, or visit the DHEC website to learn more about HIDA.

