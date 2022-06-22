Travel Advisory: Traffic Changes Near Route 146 Interchanges in Lincoln Start June 28

RHODE ISLAND, June 22 - Starting on Tuesday night, June 28, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will change the traffic patterns on Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road in Lincoln at their interchange with Route 146. The changes will allow RIDOT to begin replacement of the bridges that carry the highway over these roads.

On Twin River Road, RIDOT will reduce the number of travel lanes from two to one in each direction. On Breakneck Hill Road, the existing traffic pattern with one lane in each direction will be maintained, but lanes will be narrowed and shifted. Pedestrian access will be maintained on both roads.

To make the changes, the Department will have a single-lane alternating traffic pattern in effect at the highway overpasses on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of June 28 and June 29. The same single-lane alternating traffic may be needed during overnights hours throughout the life of the project.

RIDOT will introduce lane shifts on Route 146 at Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road interchanges later this summer and will announce them well in advance.

At the highway overpasses, Breakneck Hill Road carries approximately 13,000 vehicles per day and Twin River Road carries about 10,000 vehicles per day.

This work is part of the $30 million Bridge Group 39 project, which also includes rehabilitation of the brides that carry Route 146 over Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street in North Providence. The entire project will be done in spring 2024.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 39 – Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.