Vehicle Sought in a Leaving After Colliding Offense: Georgia Avenue and W Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in a Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and W Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:09 pm, the victim was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the listed location. The suspect vehicle was travelling southbound on Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect vehicle failed to yield to a red light and struck the victim. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark in color SUV and can be seen below. The vehicle may have front end damage.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.