Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 48th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of 48th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:12 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and brandished a handgun. the victim refused and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.