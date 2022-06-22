Charmaine Blake PR Presents Dj Proper Featuring Cyrilia, Kendre Streeter , & Voris Forte BET Pre-Party Attitude Lounge

DJ PROPER ATTITUDE LOUNGE BET PRE PARTY 6-24 Faber Ryan Youth Foundation Charmaine Pr Firm Beverly Hills

The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation facilitate much needed opportunities in disenfranchised communities . Our goal is to empower those regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, faith or politics.” — Dj Proper

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time to start of BET weekend again this Friday June 24th 2022 with many stars coming out for this red carpet event .

Spinning music and bringing the vibe is celebrity host Dj Proper with exclusive feature performances by musical sensations Cyrilla , Kendre Streeter , & Voris Forte BET Pre-Party at Attitude Lounge Beverly Hills to benefit the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation. FRYF ( https://fryf.org ) urban youth centered nonprofit, born in the mountains of Malibu and brought to the streets of Los Angeles, to provide on the ground support to youth from disadvantaged communities.

Our mission is to empower at risk youth with the tools to transcend self-identities attached to common negative societal stereotypes related to race, gender, socioeconomic status, faith or politics with the ultimate goal of becoming independent, resilient, mentally tough critical thinkers.

DJ Proper ( PROPER ) is an American record producer , disc jockey, event host ,technology developer, A&R Manager, video director, podcaster, and civil rights/ social justice activist He was born in Staten Island , NYC and now resides in Los Angeles, California. He is a frequent collaborator with South African musical artist Moses " Eyezon " Biko , upcoming German musical sensation J Lamotta, main production partner Derick "Solpowa" Rice , and has produced numerous official remixes for hip hop icons such as Black Eyed Peas, Nas , Rakaa Iriscience of Dilated Peoples, Mos Def, and Talib Qwali. He is Executive Producer for Local Bartender/Down Home Boy music videos by Roots Rock artist Brother T LoveJones. http://djproper.com

Cyrilia Lopez, who goes by the stage name Cyrilia, is a multi-genre bending, singer-songwriter and performer from Trinidad-Tobago whose voice channels the multi-cultural history of her homeland: Cyrilia has survived troubled waters and has arrived boldly into our collective now. She is here to stay, determined to sing fromher heart until it runs out of beats. One of the hottest new talents on scene experience the show live is a must , please stay tuned catch her via social media and website: https://ffm.bio/thecyrilia

Kendre Streeter has evolved into an accomplished singer/songwriter/producer. Adopting the motto “Music Is Life,” Kendre' channels that mantra into a unique blend of styles and genres intertwined with an inspirational message to create songs that are truly electrifying, refreshing and uplifting. Above all, it’s clear that Kendre' believes in the power of positivity. The strength to persevere comes from within, and Kendre' lives by this creed. He draws from an array of influences from the R&B and Soul worlds to create a sound that is different than anything else, but unmistakably current. Currently, Kendre' lives in Los Angeles and has just released his new album . https://www.kendrestreeter.com

Voris Forte is an artist, lyricist, entertainer, entrepreneur, and visionary. Born and raised in the city of Compton, Forte’ turned to rhyming and writing at a young age. At the age of 11 Forte’ began writing down his thoughts to express the hardships he experienced in such a misunderstood city. His thoughts turned into rhymes and his rhymes became his passion doing real hip-hop. https://g.co/kgs/UxYs9c

Guest will be able to enjoy exotic appetizers while mingling with past and present winners and nominees.



Press and Media Arrive 3.00 pm

Red Carpet starts at 4:00pm

Dress To Impress Getty Photos will be onsite to document the event .

Location Attitude lounge http://attitudelounge.net/menu.php 8738 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

