SCRC Announces Coffee and Conversation Series with Federal Co-Chair, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission launches its inaugural Coffee and Conversation series. This series of virtual events will occur over the next two weeks with the seven states which make up the Southeast Crescent region. Residents, community leaders and interested parties will have the opportunity to hear about SCRC’s plans and priorities from Federal Co-Chair Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed. Attendees are encouraged to provide feedback and ask questions in real time.

“I’m excited to launch our Coffee and Conversation series,” said Dr. Clyburn Reed. “Hearing directly from the people who make up SCRC’s seven-state region has always been a top priority for me. I look forward to making the process of planning and prioritizing SCRC’s work a collaborative one.”

More information is available on SCRC’s social media channels and webpage - www.scrc.org. Each virtual event will start at 8:30am local time. The dates, states, and links to register are as follows:

June 23 - Georgia

June 24 - South Carolina

June 27 - Mississippi

June 28 - Florida

June 29 - Virginia

June 30 - North Carolina

July 6 - Alabama

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 408 counties of the seven-state region.