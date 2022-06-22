Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Bank First Corporation
June 22, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by Bank First Corporation, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to merge with Denmark Bancshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary bank, Denmark State Bank, both of Denmark, Wisconsin.
Attached is the Board's order relating to these actions.
