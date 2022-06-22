Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,817 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council Audit Committee Meeting on June 23, 2022

MARYLAND, June 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The Audit Committee will meet on Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss updates from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Office of Internal Audit. The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Nancy Navarro, Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Glass and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Updates from the Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Internal Audit

Review: The Audit Committee will receive briefings from the OIG and the Office of Internal Audit about their ongoing activities and reports.

Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi will update the committee on the activities of the OIG, including updates on six OIG reports and three announced engagements in progress.

William Broglie, manager of the Office of Internal Audit, will update the committee on the activities of the office, including updates on three reports recently released and four ongoing reviews.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

Release ID: 22-249
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805

You just read:

Montgomery County Council Audit Committee Meeting on June 23, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.