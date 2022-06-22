Office of Administration holds ceremony for 2021 “State Employee of the Month” and “Award of Distinction” Honorees; Lt. Governor Kehoe gives opening address

JEFFERSON CITY – The Office of Administration (OA) recognized the efforts of state employees across state agencies yesterday by holding a reception honoring the 2021 State Employees of the Month and Award of Distinction recipients. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe opened the ceremony applauding the efforts of our state workforce who continue to enhance and improve the quality of life for Missouri citizens with their commitment to public service.

"Our state team members embody the best of state government,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. "I congratulate the State Employee of the Month and Award of Distinction recipients for their dedication to serving the people of Missouri and representing the true meaning of public service.”

The “State Employee of the Month” is a monthly award and recipients are employees who have been recognized for providing outstanding service as a state employee for the citizens of Missouri. The Award of Distinction is given to individuals or groups who go above and beyond their normal job duties in the categories of heroism, human relations, innovation, leadership, public service, and safety.

“Our state employees honored on this day exemplify the unwavering support, commitment, and dedication of our workforce serving the public,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “Whether it be answering the call to help those in need or coming up with innovative solutions to improving state government, these honorees have made a real and lasting impact in the lives of others.”

2021 State Employees of the Month honorees

Shelly Lamb, Department of Elementary & Secondary Education

Chris Wiseman, Department of Elementary & Secondary Education

Jeffrey Huff, Department of Public Safety/Missouri Highway Patrol

Leslie St. Clair, Department of Social Services

Heidi Fox, Department of Social Services

Benjamin Prenger, Department of Health & Senior Services

Jason Williams, Department of Transportation

Amir Ghaidi, Department of Transportation

Jordan Delameter, Department of Transportation

Kara Berlin-Bates, Department of Elementary & Secondary Education

Elizabeth Page, Department of Social Services

Chelsea Gibbs, Department of Health & Senior Services

2021 Award of Distinction honorees

Daniel Shelton, Department of Social Services, Heroism

Megan Rogers, Department of Economic Development, Human Relations

Kate Bax & Taylor Brune, Department of Transportation, Innovation

Jessica Bauer, Department of Health & Senior Services, Leadership

Sheri Beezley, Department of Mental Health, Public Service

Both the Missouri State Employee of the Month program and the Missouri State Employee Award of Distinction program are administered by the Office of Administration/Division of Personnel.

You can learn more about each recipient’s accomplishment here: 2021 Employees of the Month(link is external) and 2021 Award of Distinction(link is external).