Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,823 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino, continuing their close coordination on a wide range of shared challenges, including supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine.  They discussed their joint efforts to bolster Ukraine’s economic and financial resilience and ensure that it can export agricultural commodities to provide the world with critical food supplies.  The Deputy Secretary underscored U.S. support for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and the countries of the Western Balkans.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.