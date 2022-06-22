June 22 - Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 State Primary Election Available Statewide

Denver, June 22, 2022 - Early, in-person voting at Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) and all drop boxes are now open. Over 400 drop boxes and 130 VSPCs are available for voters across the state to cast their ballot for the June 28th State Primary Election. Since becoming Secretary of State, Secretary Griswold increased the number of drop boxes across the state by over 65%.

“Colorado is a leader in election administration because we make voting accessible to all voters no matter their zip code,” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters should bring their ballot to a convenient drop box or voting center to ensure their ballot is received by their county clerk by 7:00pm on Election Day, June 28th.”

It is too late for voters to return their ballot by mail. Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

Starting today, June 22nd, eligible Coloradans should register to vote and update their voter registration in-person at one of the over 130 voter centers across the state.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Registered Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliated voters who selected a party preference are mailed one ballot for their party’s primary.

Unaffiliated voters who did not select a party preference receive two ballots, the Democratic and Republican ballots. They may only vote and return one. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.

This year all Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

• Eligible voters can visit a voting center in-person to register to vote, update their registration, and vote until 7:00 pm on Election Day.

• In-person voting on Election Day, June 28th will be available from 7a.m. – 7p.m.

• Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on June 28th.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: