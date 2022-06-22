SEPTA to Close Chestnut Street This Weekend for Rail Improvements in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close Chestnut Street in both directions between 39th Street and 41st Street in Philadelphia, from 7:00 AM Friday, June 24, to 6:00 PM Monday, June 27, for rail crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





During the 24-hour closure, eastbound Chestnut Street motorists will be directed to use 42nd Street, Market Street, and 38th Street (U.S 13). Southbound motorists will be directed to use 38th Street (U.S 13), Spruce Street, and 40th Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





