Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted to Announce New BMV Services Available Online

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, will announce the launch of several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

These new options add to the growing list of services Ohioans can complete online and are part of a larger effort to transform the customer experience at the BMV under the DeWine-Husted administration. Since taking office, the administration has launched Get In Line, Online, allowing Ohioans to save their spot before making a trip to a registrar's office, the ability to order one reprint of their driver’s license or identification card, and the placement of 18 BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks where they can renew their vehicle registrations and retrieve their sticker immediately.

WHAT:

Press Conference to announce new online services

WHO:

Governor Mike DeWine

Lt. Governor Jon Husted

Director of InnovateOhio

Charlie Norman

Ohio BMV Registrar

WHERE:

Ohio Department of Public Safety

1970 West Broad Street

Columbus, Ohio 43223

WHEN:

Thursday, June 23, 2022

11:00 a.m.

NOTE:

