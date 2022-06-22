Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,807 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted to Announce New BMV Services Available Online

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio, will announce the launch of several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

These new options add to the growing list of services Ohioans can complete online and are part of a larger effort to transform the customer experience at the BMV under the DeWine-Husted administration. Since taking office, the administration has launched Get In Line, Online, allowing Ohioans to save their spot before making a trip to a registrar's office, the ability to order one reprint of their driver’s license or identification card, and the placement of 18 BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks where they can renew their vehicle registrations and retrieve their sticker immediately.

WHAT:
Press Conference to announce new online services

WHO:
Governor Mike DeWine

Lt. Governor Jon Husted
Director of InnovateOhio

Charlie Norman
Ohio BMV Registrar

WHERE:
Ohio Department of Public Safety
1970 West Broad Street
Columbus, Ohio 43223

WHEN:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
11:00 a.m.

NOTE:
Media interested in attending this event should RSVP to Hayley.Carducci@governor.ohio.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted to Announce New BMV Services Available Online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.