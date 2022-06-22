Remainder of Lower Salmon River set to close for Chinook fishing June 26

Fishing for Chinook salmon on the remainder of the Lower Salmon River will be closed effectively Sunday, June 26 at the end of fishing hours. This closure is for the portion of the Lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek.

The Little Salmon River will remain open.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.