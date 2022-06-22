Virtual and Telephone Public Meetings for I-11 PEL Study for Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has released the draft Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study report. The I-11 PEL study was initiated in 2019, and after years of study and public outreach efforts, and the results have been published in the report.



Based on evaluation criteria and extensive assessments, the central corridor alternative (currently I-515 and US 95) was identified as the best performing corridor and has been recommended for interstate highway designation through the Las Vegas metropolitan area.



NDOT invites you to attend the upcoming virtual meeting and telephone town hall for the I-11 for the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The virtual public meeting and telephone town hall serve as opportunities for interested parties to review the findings of the draft PEL report and to submit feedback to help identify any additional critical issues that should be considered in the analysis of the recommended corridor for the final PEL study.

PROJECT PURPOSE: The I-11 Corridor will provide a Congressionally mandated interstate ultimately connecting Las Vegas to major metropolitan areas. I-11, once complete, is meant to connect regional economies and provide an important link for extending the I-11 Corridor as part of a cohesive Interstate Highway System. I-11 will provide for improved wayfinding, reliability, and enhanced connectivity.



VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING INFORMATION: The online public meeting will be available 24 hours a day via the internet beginning Thursday, June 23 and ending on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 5 p.m., at i11nv.com



BILINGUAL TELEPHONE TOWN HALL: Thursday, July 7, 2022: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The telephone town hall is an opportunity to call in and speak with the project team, ask questions, and submit formal comments in English and/or Spanish.



English: (833) 589-2166 | En Español: (833) 589-2167



WHERE YOU COME IN: Members of the public are encouraged to learn more, ask questions, and submit comments about the study during the 30-day public review period between June 23 and July 22 using the online comment form on the project’s virtual meeting, via email at info@i11nv.com, or via telephone or mail at the contact information below.



CONTACT: David Bowers, PE, Project Manager; 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101.



PEL STUDY HOTLINE: (702) 472-8018



SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION REQUESTS: Attendees that may require assistance or special accommodations to participate in the online meeting, please contact Cassie Mlynarek, NDOT Public Involvement Specialist, at (702) 232-5288 or email at cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.



ATTACHMENTS:

A sheet with frequently asked questions (FAQ) can be provided.