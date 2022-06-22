DOEE and the Wharf Reveal New High Water Mark Sculpturein Celebration of Flood Awareness Week

CONTACT: Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666 cell, [email protected]

Artwork Educates District Residents on Flood Risk and Resiliency

WASHINGTON – In celebration of Flood Awareness Week, The DC Department of Energy and Environment partnered with The Wharf to help raise District residents’ awareness of flooding through a June 21 ribbon cutting ceremony of a High Water Mark (HWM) sculpture located near the Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf in Ward 7. HIGH WATER MARK DC is a public art project that identifies the extent of historic flooding during storm events within DC's floodplain (the area at risk of storm-caused flooding).

The District has more than 2,800 properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area (that is, regulatory floodplain area) vulnerable to flooding, and more properties are becoming subject to floodplain designations. Severe weather and flooding can happen at any time and the District has experienced significant flooding events in the past. It is critical that District residents stay alert and prepare for flooding.

“The High Water Mark sculpture visually communicates the flood risk that the District faces, can increase our understanding of potential flood risks, and identify the best strategies to build resilience in flood-prone communities,” said DOEE Director Tommy Wells. “The Bowser Administration’s commitment to prepare for climate change and ensure Washington, DC is sustainable and resilient for future generations are possible with partnerships such as the one demonstrated today.”

Curry Hackett & Patrick McDonough are the DC-based artists, designers, and educators who designed the Wharf High Water Mark sculpture. Together, they collaborate with municipal agencies and neighborhood stakeholders to create site-responsive and community-minded public art initiatives along the East Coast.

The sculpture is supported in part by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is one of three such markers, located in Kingman Island and Marvin Gaye Park respectively, intended to help the public understand the risk of flooding, and encourage them to become more resilient to future flooding.

Learn more about your flood risk at dcfloodrisk.org, and find out how DOEE is working to help you manage it at doee.dc.gov/service/flooding.