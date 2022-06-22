SW Safety Solutions Nominated on Ragan’s CSR & Diversity Award for their Sustainability Efforts
SW is celebrated as a finalist on the Green and Environmental Stewardship category for CSR & ESG Business Practices.UNION CITY , CALIFORNIA , USA , June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Safety Solutions Inc., known for their innovative and environmentally sustainable EcoTek gloves, will be presented as one of the four finalists of the Ragan’s Corporate Social Responsibilities and Diversity Award at a special awards luncheon in July 2022, under the Green and Environmental Stewardship category for CSR & ESG Business Practices.
SW has always been steadfast in their goal to transform the single use nitrile glove industry to be more sustainable - such as introducing a biodegradable technology, EcoTek, which reduces waste in landfills by 92.6% in only 2.5 years. This is not the only commitment SW has made. They have changed the company mission to champion sustainable practices internally and externally for a brighter future, even rebranding SW as an acronym for Sustainable World.
Ragan’s CSR & Diversity Awards is dedicated to honoring communications work that is positively impacting communities, whether internally, locally or globally. It celebrates those who demonstrate outstanding commitment and leadership in making the world safer, healthier, more equitable and sustainable.
Internally, SW has sponsored online classes at Stanford and Duke Universities for employees to educate themselves on sustainability practices. Employees then apply their knowledge to create robust multi-channel social media campaigns to further educate new audiences to SW’s efforts - understanding SW’s sustainability practices and new technologies in regard to industry standards. As the company’s culture evolves internally and externally, they have continued to reinforce their sustainable label. The company is certified as a California Green Business, successfully meeting all 65 criteria demonstrating that SW operates in an environmentally responsible manner. Furthermore, SW recently had their products certified by Green Circle, a certification which confirms SW products are sourced from sustainable resources.
While the times change, there will always be a pressing need for environmentally sustainable business models. SW continues to work with its distributors in presenting new opportunities to develop sustainable standards within the glove industry.
ABOUT SW SAFETY
SW Safety Solutions Inc. (SW) creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality products. For more information, visit www.swsafety.com.
ABOUT RAGAN COMMUNICATIONS
Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Visit www.ragan.com.
