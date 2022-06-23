American Veterans Group’s Social Mission Director, Wade Franklin Chosen for 2022 Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program
MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Franklin, social mission director for American Veterans Group, has been selected to participate in the 2022 class of the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program.
One of only 50 selected through a rigorous application and review process, Franklin and his fellow scholars gathered at the George W. Bush Presidential Center last week for the opening ceremonies. Scholars will convene again in mid-July and continue through October. Throughout the ﬁve-month program, participants will meet with a variety of nationally known and distinguished professionals, educators, and experts in veteran transition and leadership development.
The program is part of the Bush Institute’s commitment to developing and supporting eﬀective leaders. Program participants are veterans and non-veterans representing a diverse range of professions and industries. All are committed to improving the lives of post-9/11 veterans. Throughout the program, each participant will work on a personal leadership project, which allows them to implement what they learn.
“It’s truly an honor to have been selected for this program and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on skills and develop collaborative relationships with others whose work and passions are centered on improving the lives of military veterans and their spouses,” said Franklin.
Franklin, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, served for seven years as an active-duty naval oﬃcer where he completed several deployments including on the ground in Afghanistan and aboard naval ships serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. As the social mission director for American Veterans Group Franklin identiﬁes and establishes partnerships with non-proﬁt organizations that are the beneﬁciaries of the company’s philanthropy. American Veterans Group is a social impact investment banking ﬁrm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to help transitioning military veterans and their spouses.
Since its inception, American Veterans Group has donated about $423,000 to 31 non-proﬁt organizations that support veteran job training, internships and apprenticeships. The donations have directly supported more than 2,300 veterans in 36 communities across the U.S.
“Wade works tirelessly on behalf of military veterans and their spouses by identifying and directing our company’s philanthropy to the non-proﬁt organizations where it counts the most,” said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. Being accepted into the Bush Institute program is an aﬃrmation of all that Wade does for our company and for the veterans and their families who beneﬁt from his dedication and hard work.”
About American Veterans Group
American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonproﬁt organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public beneﬁt corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.
Mark Kroeger
Mark Kroeger
