Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Public Service Authority Advisory Board to Hold Public Meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Public Service Authority Advisory Board will hold a virtual/telephonic meeting tomorrow, Thursday, June 23, at 2:00 PM. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. Public Service Authority Advisory Board

WHAT: S.C. Public Service Authority Advisory Board Meeting

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, June 23, at 2:00 PM

WHERE: Santee Cooper Headquarters, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner, South Carolina.  A live-stream link will be available at www.santeecooper.com/boardmeetings immediately prior to the meeting.

