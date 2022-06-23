Submit Release
MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen AgriTech Conference - A Transition Into Sustainable & Precision Farming

PUNE, MH, INDIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agriculture has been the foundation of humanity for thousands of years. As the 21st century rolls on, technological innovations are on the rise & with an imminent need to transition into sustainable living due to our vastly adverse impact on soil, climate and the environment, agriculture too has begun to see a shift in methods of practice.

The MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN AGRITECH CONFERENCE aims to explore how the integration of latest, cutting-edge technologies is revolutionizing the agriculture sector from the ground up right till when produce hits the market. Scheduled for the 24th- 25th OCTOBER 2022 in CHICAGO, USA, the conference convenes industry experts ranging from large-scale farm founders, CMOs, Food System Specialists, Environmentalists & Head Growers to gauge the pulse of the agricultural ecosystem.

Focusing on topics such Precision Agriculture, Satellite Farming, Food Security & advances in Livestock Farming to name a few, the 2-day event shed light on the direction in which agriculture is primed to move, upcoming challenges and anticipated disruptions & technologies which will help pave the roadmap for the future.

A SNIPPET OF THE KEY HIGHLIGHTS TO BE DISCUSSED

• Precision Horticulture and Viticulture
• Satellite-Based Applications for Precision Agriculture
• Food and Agricultural Immunology
• Livestock Production Systems
• Genetic Engineering in Animal Farming
• Factors Effecting Sustainability
• Global Trends and Challenges in Agriculture Green House Agriculture
• Post-harvest technologies for reducing food losses
• Vertical farming

GLIMPSE OF THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL

• Adam Dixon, Co-Founder, Zosi Life Sciences
• Alby May, Environmentalist, Women Unhindered International
• Gina Talt, Food Systems Project Specialist, Princeton University
• Marc Oshima, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, AeroFarms
• Sesh Diu, Co-Founder, Syan Farms
• Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO, Little Leaf Farms, LLC
• Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari, Farm Manager, Lakeside Produce
• Roberto Ramirez, Head Grower , Bushel Boy Farms

LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE TODAY!

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

