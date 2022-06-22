Public input meeting for proposed improvements to ND 8 near Twin Buttes

BISMARCK, N.D. - A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 29 at the South Segment Office in Twin Buttes. The meeting will utilize an open house format.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 8 from the intersection of BIA Route 20 to the intersection of BIA Route 22 near the community of Twin Buttes.



The project consists of a reroute of ND 8 onto BIA Route 20 and BIA Route 22. This will provide new connections from ND 8 to the BIA Routes, potential slope stabilization along BIA Route 20, and an optional preventative maintenance mill and overlay on BIA Routes 20 and 22.



Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and SRF Consulting Group, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by July 14, 2022 to Jeremy Smerage, P.E., 2370 Vermont Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58504 and jsmerage@srfconsulting.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -



MEDIA CONACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

