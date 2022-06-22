Submit Release
The Oriska rest area will be closed for eastbound traffic on Thursday, June 23

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Oriska rest area will be closed for eastbound traffic on Thursday, June 23. The rest area will be closed to allow Interstate 94 and the exit and entrance ramps to be milled and paved.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph in the work area and 40 mph where workers are present.

The rest area is only expected to be closed for one day, while the milling and paving occur.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Walstad

mjwalstad@nd.gov

