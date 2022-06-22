Submit Release
2022 Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit Scheduled for August 10 in Kearney

Pre-Summit reception/banquet hosted by Nebraska Diplomats on evening of August 9.

Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Diplomats will host the 2022 Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, August 10, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

Registration for the Summit is now open, and can be found at https://govsummit.nebraska.gov.

The annual Summit is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development sectors. Featured discussion tracks for 2022 range from entrepreneurship and labor supply solutions to the economic impact of flooding events.

This year’s Summit Keynote Speaker will be Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink.

The Nebraska Diplomats will host its annual Diplomats Reception/Banquet and awards ceremony on the eve of the Summit, August 9, at 7:00 p.m.

More information about this year’s Governor’s Ag and Economic Development, including a full agenda, can be found on the Summit website at https://govsummit.nebraska.gov/

