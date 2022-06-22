Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts, State Senators Call for Federal Action to Curb Inflation & Reduce Record-High Gas Prices

Gov. Ricketts greets a driver during this morning’s event.

BELLEVUE – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts spoke out against federal energy policies that have led to rampant inflation and record-high gas prices during a media availability at a Bellevue convenience store.

“President Biden has put the agenda of radical environmentalists before the needs of the American people,” said Gov. Ricketts. “His disastrous energy policies have caused historic inflation and record-high gas prices. The President needs to reverse course immediately to prevent further harm to American families. He should reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline, expedite oil and gas leases on federal lands, and prioritize U.S. ethanol production.”

State Senators John Arch, Mike Flood, and Lou Ann Linehan joined the Governor in expressing their displeasure with the soaring inflation caused by the Biden-Harris Administration. They emphasized the toll it is taking on Nebraskans and called on the President to strengthen support of U.S. energy production.

Over the past year, consumer prices have risen 8.6%. That’s the highest inflation in over 40 years. The average price of a gallon of gas was $2.39 when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. It has more than doubled since then, reaching an all-time high of $5.02 earlier this month. The price of diesel has also recently been at its highest point in history, averaging $5.82 per gallon.

