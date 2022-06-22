Wolf Administration Celebrates Continued Investments in Manufacturers and New Jobs, Helps Break Ground on West Pharmaceutical Services Expansion in Williamsport

Williamsport, PA – Today, Governor’s Action Team Executive Director Brent Vernon highlighted the Wolf Administration’s ongoing commitment to the manufacturing industry and creation of new jobs in Pennsylvania during a groundbreaking for the expansion of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s manufacturing facility in Williamsport, Lycoming County.

“The decision by West Pharmaceutical Services to expand their operations in Pennsylvania rather than other states, is a true testament to our strong manufacturing base and skilled workforce,” said Vernon. “This project is bringing new jobs to the commonwealth while also helping the global manufacturer continue their important work to enhance and save lives. The Wolf Administration is proud to support their continued success here in the commonwealth.”

West Pharmaceutical Services, a global manufacturer in the design and production of high-quality delivery systems for injectable medicines, will expand and modernize its manufacturing plant at 2921 Reach Road in Williamsport. The expansion will include a three-story 37,000-square-foot addition of operations space and the purchase of production equipment for a new product mixer line. The project is expected to modernize the plant, increase manufacturing output, and improve overall efficiency.

“We are pleased to continue our growth within Pennsylvania, which will help support our mission of improving the lives of patients across the globe,” said Bernard Birkett, West Pharmaceutical Services Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Operations Officer. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Commonwealth of PA and look forward to being able to support our local community with more job opportunities as a result of this expansion, and are excited to help support a continued bright future for Lycoming County.”

Originally announced by Gov. Tom Wolf in August 2021, this project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team – an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

As part of this project, the company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $687,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $258,000 workforce development grant to help West Pharmaceutical Services train workers. The company committed to investing over $18 million into the project and to creating more than 200 new, full-time jobs at their three Pennsylvania locations in Williamsport, Jersey Shore and Exton.

Through the Governor’s Action Team, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17.4 billion over the past seven years to support 415 completed projects, create more than 46,481 new jobs, and retain more than 140,565 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a partner to the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, they deliver over 40 billion components and devices annually, helping to ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients.

