Kreidler responds to Gov. Inslee’s call for him to step down

June 17, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s call for his resignation:

“Gov. Inslee and I have worked and served together for many years and I generally respect both his perspective and his efforts to further the causes we both care about. However, I disagree with his conclusion regarding my ability to continue my duties as an independently elected official.

“I cannot comment on the details of an individual personnel matter but the conclusion that an important and valued employee’s departure was because he filed a complaint against me is not true and does not reflect the full context of the story.

“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and recognize the impact it has had on those around me and the people I serve. I have pledged to do better and stand by that commitment. At the same time, I intend to continue serving alongside the dedicated people of our agency and to work on the important consumer protection issues ahead.”

