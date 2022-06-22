The Landz’ Estates is the most ambitious real estate NFT project to date.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an NFT Collection composed of 5,000 unique Mansions, 1,500 unique Museums, and 500 unique Headquarters, it is one of a kind. The NFTs were designed by the Metaverses' top Architects in collaboration with thought leaders in the NFT space, with insights from real life architects and space designers to give it a luxury touch and a feeling of reality. Each property is a work of art that comes with unique features and amenities. The estates can be deployed over Decentraland and The Sandbox, with more partner Metaverses to be announced in the future.

Landz consists of two distinctive aspects: the Estates NFT Collection, and the Landz software. The Estates Collection allows users to mint Mansions, Museums, or Headquarters. Each Estate has its own unique set of features and utility. The software, however, is the crux of the project. Each NFT holder will receive a key after the mint. This key will grant access to the Landz software, allowing users to personalize and deploy their NFT in the Metaverse of their choosing, with Decentraland and The Sandbox being supported immediately after launch.

Landz has stated that solving the interoperable piece of the puzzle is only the first step on their utility journey. Landz will also allow users to personalize and configure their estates. Although key aspects of the Estates project are generative, Landz will give users the freedom to make each experience their own, giving them the possibility of uploading their NFTs in dedicated displays. As the icing on the cake, users will be able to sign the asset with their name, brand, or any wording of their choosing. As this article is being written, Landz is finalizing a partnership with Spatial.io. The Landz-Spatial partnership will grant each Estates NFT holder complete use of Spatial's video conferencing technology using their own Landz Estates NFT as a virtual background. For example, if you own a Landz Mansion or Museum and plan to host a virtual gathering, your users could communicate with each other in real-time via Spatial's communication technology. It doesn't end there; Headquarters owners can also host meetings, share their screens, and collaborate in real-time.

On top of its intrinsic artistic value, scarcity, and interoperable features, the Estate NFTs also come with a complimentary membership in the Landz' Club. Like any club, it allows access to community events with DJs, speakers, a community chat, with a promise for more metaverse-related experiences. Where Landz’ Club differs, is with its hosting program: Club members can use Club-owned prime land in several partner Metaverses to deploy their assets and host events. Event coordination and related services are offered by exclusive partners in Landz’s platform. A scheduling tool allows NFT owners to book land weeks in advance, rent land from other members monthly, or even use the Landz' Country Club for major events. But that’s not all; Club members are entitled to airdrops catered to the virtual real estate community from various partners and, automatically get whitelisted for future real Estate NFT releases. As a member of the Landz Club, you can further opt-in for several gaming experiences to host on your Estate and participate in ways to monetize your asset.

Landz is your way to express your multiverse identity, host parties, or partake in a growing virtual real estate community. All for a fraction of the price it would cost to develop such a structure while using syndicated land and resources to enjoy it better.

As a brand, this is your way to exhibit your digital products in a museum-like Gallery. As a company, it is a way to convey your corporate messages and culture to the world and gather your employees in your Metaverse HQs.

Landz Estates is scheduled to drop the first half of July 2022. Feel free to join their Discord at https://discord.gg/landz-nft or follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/landz_nft or on Instagram at instagram.com/landz.io to track the most up-to-date news and join the Whitelist to gain early access to the mint.

