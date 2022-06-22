Aquarius Physiotherapy Is Happy To Announce Justin Shing Has Join Their Team
Aquarius Physiotherapy is excited to announce that Justin Shing is joining both the Kerrisdale Physiotherapy and Aquarius Physiotherapy Yaletown locations.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquarius Physiotherapy Is Happy To Announce Justin Shing Has Join Their Team
Justin Shing has been practicing physiotherapy for 7 years now and formerly had a practice at Marine and Cambie. Aquarius Physiotherapy is excited to announce that he is leaving there to join the Precision Care Physiotherapy team practicing at both the Kerrisdale Physiotherapy and Aquarius Physiotherapy Yaletown locations.
Experience:
Justin completed his Master of Physiotherapy degree at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia in 2015. Prior to that, he graduated from Simon Fraser University with a degree in Kinesiology in 2012. As a kinesiologist, he worked in the community implementing programs specific to musculoskeletal injuries and neurological disorders.
In Sydney, Justin worked in a fast-paced sports physiotherapy clinic and a rehabilitation hospital. He worked with patients who had sports-related injuries, motor vehicle injuries, work-related injuries, post-surgery, and chronic low back and neck pain. Justin has experience working with other healthcare professionals including surgeons, rheumatologists, chiropractors, and massage therapists to help patients reach their goals and become pain-free.
Patient's Program:
Justin believes that each patient’s program needs to be customized to their unique situation. His patient-focused approach combines the use of manual therapy, exercise prescription, dry needling, and other therapeutic modalities. He hopes for clients to leave the initial visit with an understanding of the injury, as well as how physiotherapy can help.
Outside The Office:
Justin stays active by participating in volleyball, ultimate frisbee, and strength training. He has had his fair share of injuries and has experienced firsthand how physiotherapy is an effective form of recovery and can also help prevent injuries. That is why he loves working with people who are in need of sports physiotherapy in Vancouver.
Aquarius Physiotherapy is proud to announce Justin Shing is joining their team. This will mean more availabilities for multiple services. Feel free to contact Aquarius Physiotherapy to learn how the arrival of Justin Shing will positively affect you.
Credential: MPT, BScKin, FDN2
Aquarius Physiotherapy
Aquarius Physiotherapy
+1 604-998-4923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other