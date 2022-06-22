NEW CODE OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT FOR COLLEGE OF IMMIGRATION AND CITIZENSHIP CONSULTANTS LICENSEES PUBLISHED
The new Code of Professional Conduct for College Licensees Sets Out Strong Ethical Standards for Canada’s Immigration Consulting ProfessionBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has announced that the Code of Professional Conduct for College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Licensees (Code of Professional Conduct) is now registered and in effect as of June 10, 2022.
The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act (S.C. 2019, c. 29, s. 292)(College Act) requires the Minister to establish a code of professional conduct for licensees. Made pursuant to subsection 43(1) of the College Act, the Code of Professional Conduct is the first of the new College Act Regulations to come into effect.
The Code of Professional Conduct sets out the standards of professional conduct and competence that must be met by licensees of the College. Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) and Regulated International Student Immigration Advisors (RISIAs) must be licensed and abide by the Code of Professional Conduct. The College is responsible for overseeing enforcement of and compliance with the Code of Professional Conduct.
In May of last year, IRCC released a draft of the Code of Professional Conduct for public comment. The College hosted information sessions for licensees to introduce the proposed enhanced requirements to licensees and elicit their comments.
“The coming into force of the new Code significantly enhances the professional standards required of Canada’s immigration consultants and international student immigration advisors,” said John Murray, President & CEO of the College. “The new Code is comprehensive, and underscores, to licensees and prospective clients that the immigration consulting profession is regulated in the public interest.”
The Code of Professional Conduct applies to licensees, including in respect of any pro bono immigration or citizenship consulting services offered or provided by them. Licensees who fail to meet professional standards in their professional or personal capacity could be subject to professional disciplinary proceedings.
The Code of Professional Conduct is aimed at informing licensees of the College of their ongoing obligations, and is also intended to be read and understood by the public as a valuable tool in helping clients understand the role and obligations of a consultant. This will help protect the public and ensure that licensees play their part in upholding the reputation of their profession and supporting the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.
“We are continuing to deliver on our commitment to protect those who are seeking immigration and citizenship advice and representation from licensed consultants,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “The new Code of Conduct will hold consultants to the highest ethical and professional standards to ensure that newcomers are getting professional, honest advice, while also ensuring licensees who don’t follow the Code are held accountable by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.”
-30-
About the College:
The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants is the authority mandated by the Government of Canada to regulate the practice of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) and Regulated International Student Immigration Advisors (RISIAs). Its role, authority and powers are laid out in the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act. The College sets and enforces the licensing, educational and ethical standards of the profession, in the public interest.
Any immigration consultant who provides Canadian immigration and citizenship services, whether domestically or abroad, must be licensed by the College.
Learn more at www.college-ic.ca.
Press Contact
Christopher May
Director, Public Affairs and Communications
College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants
cmay@college-ic.ca
T: 905 630 3556
