Technological Advancements to Fuel MRI Systems Market Growth | Globaldata Plc

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market size was valued at $5.27 billion in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI systems are safer when compared to X-Ray and CT Systems as the technology employs magnetic fields and radio waves in the imaging process rather than the harmful radiation. The MRI systems market has seen significant growth in the past and will continue to grow due to factors such as the increase in the aging population, an increase in the awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the companies focusing on working towards the advancements in the technologies and more affordable and effective models.



The MRI Systems Market Research Report 2015-2030 offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the quantitative market trends within the diagnostic imaging therapeutic area. The report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the MRI Systems market for the year 2020 and beyond.

MRI Systems Market Trends

The market for MRI Systems is driven by major factors such as an increase in aging populations, technical advancements in the field of healthcare leading to the innovation of new and advanced technologies, an increase in the population suffering from cancer, and an increase in awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis of the disease which helps in early treatment. Advancements such as the introduction of 7T MRI technology also play a major part in the growth of the market, and its slow progression towards higher Tesla install bases. Added advantages that stimulate market growth include funded projects for the improvement of technologies for MRI in pediatric care.

MRI Systems Market Segments

3T MRI Systems

1.5T MRI Systems

0.2T-1.2T MRI Systems





MRI Systems Market Analysis by Segments

MRI Systems Market Segmentation by Region

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South and Central America



MRI market in the US, Canada, and Mexico will experience increasing trends during the forecast period. These trends are expected to align with the increasing aging population, increasing awareness regarding the early diagnosis of disease conditions, and increased disease prevalence rates.

MRI Systems Market Segmentation by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Austria

Belgium

Others



Leading Companies in the MRI Systems Market

GE Healthcare LLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corp

China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd



MRI Systems Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $5.27 billion Key Segments 3T MRI Systems, 1.5T MRI Systems, and 0.2T-1.2T MRI Systems Key Regions APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South and Central America Key Countries US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates Leading Companies GE Healthcare LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corp, China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd

MRI Systems Market Report Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have a deep understanding of the MRI systems marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



