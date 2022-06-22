Offshore the Dominant Source of Power Generation in the UK Wind Power Market in 2021 | Globaldata Plc

In the United Kingdom, the wind power capacity installation was 25,727.86 MW in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wind power capacity installation in the UK wind power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The offshore wind installations dominated the UK power market in terms of power generation. In 2021, the wind power market recorded a total number of 55 deals (including partnership deals) out of which, asset transactions were the highest. Some of the upcoming projects in the UK wind power market are Sofia Offshore Wind Farm with an estimated capacity of 1,400 MW and Hornsea Project Two, with an estimated capacity of 1,386 MW among others.



The UK Wind Power Market Research Report 2021-2035 offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in the United Kingdom. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035. It highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's wind power market. Detailed coverage of the renewable energy policy framework governing the market is also provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

UK Wind Power Market Outlook

UK Wind Power Market Segmentation by Power Generation Type

Offshore Wind

Onshore Wind

UK Wind Power Market Analysis by Power Generation Type

UK Wind Power Market Segmentation by Deal Type

Asset Transactions

Partnerships

Acquisition

Debt Offerings

Equity Offerings

Merger

UK Wind Power Market Analysis by Deal Type

Major Offshore Active Wind Power Plants in the UK

Hornsea Project One

London Array

East Anglia ONE Offshore ScottishPower

Walney Extension

Beatrice

Gwynt y Mor

Race Bank

Greater Gabbard

Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm

Rampion

Major Onshore Active Wind Power Plants in the UK

Whitelee Wind Farm

Arecleoch

Clyde

Pen Y Cymoedd

Stronelairg Wind Farm

Aikengall Wind Farm

Black Law

Dorenell Wind Farm

Clyde Extension

Griffin Wind Farm

Leading Companies in the UK Wind Power Market

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd

Good Energy Group Plc

Vattenfall Wind Power Ltd

Greencoat UK Wind PLC

E.ON UK Plc



UK Wind Power Market Overview

UK Wind Power Market Report Scope

The report analyses United Kingdom's wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

A brief introduction to global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country’s renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the country’s wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

Deal analysis of the country’s wind power market.

Key policies and regulatory frameworks supporting the development of wind power sources.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

FAQs

What was the UK wind power market size in 2021?

The wind power market size in the UK was 25,727.86 MW in 2021.

What is the wind power market growth rate?

The wind power market in the UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

What are the key power generation types in the UK wind power market?

The key types of power generation in the UK wind power market are offshore wind and onshore wind.

What are the key deal types in the UK wind power market?

The key deal types in the UK wind power market are asset transactions, partnerships, acquisition, debt offerings, equity offerings, and merger.

What are the major offshore active wind power plants in the UK?

The major offshore active wind power plants in the UK are Hornsea Project One, London Array, East Anglia ONE Offshore ScottishPower, Walney Extension, Beatrice, Gwynt y Mor, Race Bank, Greater Gabbard, Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm, and Rampion.

What are the major onshore active wind power plants in the UK?

The major onshore active wind power plants in the UK are Whitelee Wind Farm, Arecleoch, Clyde, Pen Y Cymoedd, Stronelairg Wind Farm, Aikengall Wind Farm, Black Law, Dorenell Wind Farm, Clyde Extension, and Griffin Wind Farm.

Which are the leading companies in the wind power market in the UK?

The leading companies in the UK wind power market are Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd, Good Energy Group Plc, Vattenfall Wind Power Ltd, Greencoat UK Wind PLC, E.ON UK Plc.

