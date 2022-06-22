Land a Sweet Power BI Job and Earn Luxury Mexico Vacay for Two to Party for Good
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good represents talented technical professionals and helps them land sweet jobs. Land a sweet Power BI job and earn a vacay too.
Land a sweet Power BI Job...complete probation period and enjoy a vacay in Mexico to Party for Good!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Land a Sweet Power BI Job, complete 6 months of employment to earn a 5 night luxury vacation in Mexico and Party for Good.
Candidates must be US Citizens or US Residents, living in the United States; with excellent communication skills. The Power BI position is in Florida (pay is $120,000 to $130,000).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Candidates are an integral part of our business. We are honored to represent talented professionals and help them land sweet jobs."
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
