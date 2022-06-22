Land a Sweet Power BI Job and Earn Luxury Mexico Vacay for Two to Party for Good

Submit Release
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Land a Sweet Power BI Job, complete 6 months of employment to earn a 5 night luxury vacation in Mexico and Party for Good.

Candidates must be US Citizens or US Residents, living in the United States; with excellent communication skills. The Power BI position is in Florida (pay is $120,000 to $130,000).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Candidates are an integral part of our business. We are honored to represent talented professionals and help them land sweet jobs."

