Digital Printing Market Rising Popularity due to its Speed & Productivity | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%

Increasing adoption of digital printing in the packaging sector is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Printing market size reached USD 25.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing adoption of digital printing in the packaging industry is a major factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for digital printing from the textile industry is beneficial for revenue growth of the global market. One of the major advantages of this method of printing is the speed with which adjustments may be made during a manufacturing run. In contrast to full-day shutdowns, new labels and features may be swapped out in minutes.

The latest market intelligence report broadly assesses this ever-evolving business sphere and simultaneously elaborates on the production and consumption aspects. The study analyzes numerous indispensable factors, including market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, which are presumed to impact the global market growth in the next few years. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses performed in this report assist the reader in understanding the competitive hierarchy of the Digital Printing market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The UV-cured ink segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to the fact that the entire volume of the ink can be used which reduces overall costs

The laser segment is expected to register considerable growth. Laser printers produce the fastest prints in comparison to other printers. The toner used does not fade away like ink and these printers are noise-free.

The packaging segment is expected to register significant growth. The application of digital printing in packaging is cost-effective due to the productivity rate incurred while used for printing smaller batches of packaging materials and artwork.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth due to the increasing number of product launches and promotional activities by key players in several countries across the region.

Furthermore, the latest document is furnished with the current market scenario impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It gradually unfolds the pandemic’s adverse economic effects on this business sector. The lethal viral outbreak has cost countless lives worldwide, alongside causing major disruptions to the global economy and this particular industry. The report highlights the leading competitors in this sector, the present financial standing of the market, the global supply chains, sales & distribution channels, and the profound impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on this market. The study further discovers numerous business-centric strategies implemented by the key players to gain robust traction globally.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1046

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Ink Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-Cured

Latex

Dye Sublimation

Others

Print Head Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Inkjet

Thermal Inkjet

Piezo Inkjet

Electrostatic Inkjet

Micro-Electro Mechanical System Inkjet

Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Books

Commercial Printing

Texting

Packaging

Labels

Corrugated Packaging

Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Metal Packaging

Others

Others

Major Geographies Enumerated in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Market Players:

Avery Dennison Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh Company, Inca Digital Printers Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Roland DG Corporation, Westrock Company, Amcor PLC, and ARC Document Solutions LLC.

Ask for a flat discount on the latest Digital Printing market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1046

Major Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the various manufacturing processes of this industry’s products and services, besides determining the consumption volume and patterns of the product varieties.

It ascertains the respective market shares and revenue contribution of each regional segment of the Digital Printing market.

The report endows the reader with vital insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenues shares amassed by the significant market regions during the forecast timeframe.

The report expands on the competitive spectrum of the global Digital Printing market, specifically focusing on the company profiles of the top market competitors.

The study, therefore, gathers crucial market information, such as total revenue generated, product pricing patterns, and the anticipated CAGR.

To know more details on the report, click on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1046

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

Read Latest Articles Published by Emergen Research:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optical-waveguide-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/injectable-drug-delivery-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dietary-supplements-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/embedded-sim-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Press Release Available @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-digital-printing-market