Head-up Display Market can Touch USD 9.72 Billion by 2028 | Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, and Future Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

High penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry and fall in price of HUD technology are key factors driving growth of the market

Market Size – USD 1.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market. Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period.

The major function of head-up display is to reduce the need for a driver to look away from the windscreen or road while driving. The infotainment system displays details such as turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, blind spot warnings, and posts road signs in driver’s field of view. Head-up display is also used to enhance situational awareness of pilots during flights in limited visibility in the vicinity of visible terrain, ground-based obstacles, water, or other aircraft.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/615

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Head-up Display Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Key Highlights of the Report

AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Display unit segment is expected to register largest revenue share during the forecast period. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) delivers benefits of bright vibrant images onscreen, and allows the realization of multi-colors in head-up displays. The high luminescence of head-up displays offer bright raster images.

Automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising concerns regarding safety of driver and passenger is fueling adoption of head-up displays in vehicles.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/615

The global Head-up Display market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Head-up Display sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global head-up display market on the basis of type, component, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cathode Ray Tube

Optical Waveguide

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electromechanical System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Head-up Display market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/615

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

wound cleanser products market @ https://marketographics.com/wound-cleanser-products-market-share/

voice biometrics market @ https://marketographics.com/voice-biometrics-market-share/

Super Absorbent Polymers Market @ https://marketographics.com/super-absorbent-polymers-market-share/

blockchain technology market @ https://marketographics.com/blockchain-technology-market-share/

cloud billing market @ https://marketographics.com/cloud-billing-market-share/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-head-up-display-market