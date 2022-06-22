Culture Media Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalance of infectious diseases and rising emphasis on personalized medicine are significant factors driving culture media market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global culture media market size is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion at a revenue CAGR of 9.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady market revenue growth of culture media can be attributed to its increasing use in pharmaceutical microbiology. Culture media is considered highly essential for numerous microbiological tests for pure culture procurement, microbial cells growing & counting, and cultivation & segregation of microorganisms. Absence of high-quality culture media results in reduction of possibility of attaining precise, repeatable, and reproducible microbiological test results.

Microbiological culture media promotes growth, sustenance, and survival of microorganisms by providing essential nutrients, cell growth hormones, and growth factors. It also helps in regulating osmotic pressure and pH value of the culture. Rising demand for media quality and standardization is driving development of more defined culture media.

Key Highlights of the Report

In December 2019, Sartorius, which is a life science research firm, signed an agreement to acquire Biological Industries, which is an Israel-based firm engaged in cell culture media development and production. Sartorius would purchase 50% share of Biological Industries for over USD 52.0 million.

By research type, cytogenetics segment contributed a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Cytogenetics play a crucial role in characterization of innovative alterations and recognition of chromosomal abnormalities related to malignancies. It further enables more research and advances the know-how associated with genetic aspects of diseases. Also, a possible enhancement in patient survival can be achieved by new drug development via understanding molecular mechanisms. Robust strength of cytogenetic research analysis is likely to provide global assessment of structural and numerical abnormalities in one single assay.

By application, regenerative medicine segment revenue is expected to expand at a faster rate over the forecast period. Application of secretome, which is a group of proteins secreted in extracellular space, containing stem-cell derived conditioned culture media has various benefits such as ease of production, freeze-drying, packaging, and transportation.

The global Culture Media market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Culture Media sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented global culture media market on the basis of type, research type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemically Defined Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Specialty Media

Serum-free Media

Stem-cell Media

Custom Media Formulation

Others

Research Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell Therapy

Cytogenetics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Company

Research Laboratory

Academic Institute

Others

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Culture Media Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Himedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Infors AG.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

