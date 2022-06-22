Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,722 in the last 365 days.

Kejiwa Alchemy Offers Products at Wholesale Prices for Bulk Orders

Kejiwa Alchemy is pleased to announce that they offer natural, sustainable products at wholesale prices for bulk orders.

RIMROCK, AZ, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kejiwa Alchemy is pleased to announce that they offer natural, sustainable products at wholesale prices for bulk orders. Their products are available for lightworkers, Reiki masters, spiritual healers, and others who take a natural approach to help individuals connect with their souls and heal.

At Kejiwa Alchemy, all products are made with a holy-water base from the Amazon with other natural ingredients to produce the best results for spiritual rituals. They take a sustainable approach to creating products designed to heal the soul and help individuals reconnect on a spiritual level. Because their products are designed for professionals who use them regularly, they are available for bulk orders at the best prices to ensure a steady supply of products.

Kejiwa Alchemy focuses on protecting the environment and humanity’s future with sustainable practices, including eco-friendly packaging. Every product is handcrafted with love from sustainably-sourced ingredients and bottled in violet glass to maintain superior protection, potency, and purity.

Anyone interested in learning about wholesale prices on bulk orders can find out more by visiting the Kejiwa Alchemy website or calling 1-760-566-7963.

About Kejiwa Alchemy: Kejiwa Alchemy produces sustainably-sourced supplements, tinctures, and elixirs to enhance spiritual rituals. They use the best natural ingredients and package them in eco-friendly bottles that protect each product's integrity. These products are available for Reiki masters, spiritual healers, lightworkers, and others.

Company: Kejiwa Alchemy
Telephone number: 1-760-566-7963
Email address: Community@kejiwa.com

Kejiwa Alchemy
Kejiwa Alchemy
+1 760-566-7963
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Kejiwa Alchemy Offers Products at Wholesale Prices for Bulk Orders

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.