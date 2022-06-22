Kejiwa Alchemy Offers Products at Wholesale Prices for Bulk Orders
Kejiwa Alchemy is pleased to announce that they offer natural, sustainable products at wholesale prices for bulk orders.RIMROCK, AZ, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kejiwa Alchemy is pleased to announce that they offer natural, sustainable products at wholesale prices for bulk orders. Their products are available for lightworkers, Reiki masters, spiritual healers, and others who take a natural approach to help individuals connect with their souls and heal.
At Kejiwa Alchemy, all products are made with a holy-water base from the Amazon with other natural ingredients to produce the best results for spiritual rituals. They take a sustainable approach to creating products designed to heal the soul and help individuals reconnect on a spiritual level. Because their products are designed for professionals who use them regularly, they are available for bulk orders at the best prices to ensure a steady supply of products.
Kejiwa Alchemy focuses on protecting the environment and humanity’s future with sustainable practices, including eco-friendly packaging. Every product is handcrafted with love from sustainably-sourced ingredients and bottled in violet glass to maintain superior protection, potency, and purity.
Anyone interested in learning about wholesale prices on bulk orders can find out more by visiting the Kejiwa Alchemy website or calling 1-760-566-7963.
About Kejiwa Alchemy: Kejiwa Alchemy produces sustainably-sourced supplements, tinctures, and elixirs to enhance spiritual rituals. They use the best natural ingredients and package them in eco-friendly bottles that protect each product's integrity. These products are available for Reiki masters, spiritual healers, lightworkers, and others.
Company: Kejiwa Alchemy
Telephone number: 1-760-566-7963
Email address: Community@kejiwa.com
