Iowa students take top honors at National History Day national contest

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced that two Iowa students took top honors at the National History Day national finals held online last week.

Sarah Tilberg of Le Mars Middle School and Caleb Sinnwell of Nashua-Plainfield High School each took first in the nation in their respective categories. Tilberg took top honors for her exhibit, "A Ray of Compassion: Debate and Diplomacy of the Indochinese Refugees," while Sinnwell won for his website, "Khrushchev, Corn, and Cold War Diplomacy: Garst Grows Relations with Russia One Ear at a Time."

In addition, Melissa Fairbanks, Reegan McKee, Nathan Schoenfelder and Peyton Small of Akron-Westfield Middle School won third place for their documentary, "'Tell Me and I May Forget; Show Me and I May Not Remember; Involve Me and I Will Understand': The Story of the Osage." Their project was also featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture’s Documentary Showcase.

Fifteen more Iowa students received special recognition this year in the program, which is coordinated in Iowa by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

In all, more than half a million middle and high school students around the world research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”

"The National History Day program gives students an opportunity not only to research and learn about history, it also helps them develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said. “Congratulations to all of our Iowa students for their outstanding work, and thank you to their families and teachers for their support.”

“Iowans can be very proud of this year’s group of students,” National History Day in Iowa Coordinator Hanna Howard said. “They went up against nearly 3,000 other students from around the world and represented Iowa very well in the face of some stiff competition.”

Overall, Iowa sent 70 students from 24 different schools to the national finals this year. The 70 students emerged from a total of 474 competitors in the National History Day in Iowa state contest at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Here are the students who earned top honors and special awards at the national contest:

School

Student(s)

Project title

Division and category

Rank/award

Teacher

National Medalists

Akron-Westfield Middle School

Melissa Fairbanks, Reegan McKee, Nathan Schoenfelder and Peyton Small

"‘Tell Me and I May Forget; Show Me and I May Not Remember; Involve Me and I Will Understand’: The Story of the Osage”

Junior Group Documentary

3rd Place

Val Philips

Le Mars Middle School

Sarah Tilberg

“A Ray of Compassion: Debate and Diplomacy of the Indochinese Refugees”

Junior Individual Exhibit

1st Place

Kathi Oetken

Nashua-Plainfield Junior/Senior High School

Caleb Sinnwell

“Khrushchev, Corn, and Cold War Diplomacy: Garst Grows Relations with Russia One Ear at a Time”

Senior Individual Website

1st Place

Suzy Turner

National Finalists

Bettendorf Middle School

Lilah Rasche and Lucy Wolf

“Failed Diplomacy in the Black Hills: The Ongoing Debate for the Sioux Nation's Sacred Land”

Junior Group Documentary

Deb Temperly

Nashua-Plainfield Junior/Senior High School

Elexa O’Neill

“Herbert Hoover: Humanitarian Hero Halts Hunger Through Food Diplomacy”

Junior Historical Paper

Suzy Turner

Nevada Middle School

Lillian Frideres

“Vietnamese Refugees in Iowa: Ray's Humanitarian and Controversial Relocation”

Junior Individual Website

Randy Davis

St. Benedict Catholic School

Vivian Searcy

“Dorothea Dix: How Debate and Diplomacy Changed the Treatment of Mental Health Patients Forever”

Junior Individual Performance

Patty Lien

Special Awards

Nashua-Plainfield Junior/Senior High School

Paige Franzen, Kadence Huck and Callahan Levi

“Out of Their Chairs and Up the Stairs: ADA Now!”

Senior Group Documentary

E Pluribus Unum in History Award

Suzy Turner

Nevada Middle School

Lillian Frideres

“Vietnamese Refugees in Iowa: Ray's Humanitarian and Controversial Relocation”

Junior Individual Website

Asian American History Award

Randy Davis

Virtual Showcase Selections

Akron-Westfield Middle School

Melissa Fairbanks, Reegan McKee, Nathan Schoenfelder and Peyton Small

"‘Tell Me and I May Forget; Show Me and I May Not Remember; Involve Me and I Will Understand’: The Story of the Osage”

Junior Group Documentary

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Documentary Showcase

Val Philips

Marshalltown High School

Yessenia Alvarez Zamora and Leticia Herrera

“La Huelga: The Struggle That Earned Farm Workers Rights”

Senior Group Exhibit

Smithsonian National Museum of American History Exhibit Showcase

Susan Fritzell

Nashua-Plainfield Junior/Senior High School

Elexa O’Neill

“Herbert Hoover: Humanitarian Hero Halts Hunger Through Food Diplomacy”

Junior Historical Paper

White House Historical Association Paper Showcase

Suzy Turner

Outstanding Entries

Bettendorf Middle School

Lilah Rasche and Lucy Wolf

“Failed Diplomacy in the Black Hills: The Ongoing Debate for the Sioux Nation's Sacred Land”

Junior Group Documentary

Outstanding Entry

Deb Temperly

Okoboji High School

Aubry Knudtson, Liam Knudtson, Carter Lambert, Maddison Lambert and Gauge Reyes

“Amica Mea, Te Amo: The Fall of the Roman Republic”

Senior Group Performance

Outstanding Entry

Linnea Lambert

The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, since 1994 and is sponsored by the State Historical Society, Inc.; A More Perfect Union by the National Endowment for the Humanities; and Bravo Greater Des Moines.