TCEQ Now Accepting Applications for the 2023 Texas Environmental Excellence Awards

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for the 2023 Texas Environmental Excellence Awards, the state's most prestigious environmental award. The deadline to apply is Sept. 23, 2022.

Entering its 30th year, the 10 categories of environmental excellence are: Agriculture, Civic/Community, Education, Environmental Educator of the Year, Individual, Innovative Operations/Management, Pollution Prevention, Technical/Technology, Water Conservation, and Youth.

"It is a privilege to recognize these Texans for the creative and innovative efforts being made on behalf of our state’s environment,” said Chairman Jon Niermann.

To learn more, apply, or to nominate an environmental effort that exemplifies the best in conservation and environmental stewardship, visit www.teea.org .

A banquet will be held for the winners on May 17, 2023, which will feature videos of their environmental projects. You can view the 2022 winner’s videos online.