Senator Jimmy Dillon Announces $2M in Revitalization Grants for NE Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – June 21, 2022- Today, Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $2,000,000 for 4 projects in the 5th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded from additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that were approved by Governor Wolf to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania.

“I’m happy to announce funding for projects that support jobs and improved community spaces,” said Sen. Dillon. “The grants give our neighborhoods an opportunity to enhance and construct new buildings that will benefit local residents and attract people from all over Philly and surrounding areas, which is great for our economy now and into the future.”

NE Philadelphia RACP grant recipients included:

Collaboratory II, $500,000 – the project’s priority is to bring usability, accessibility, and activity to the site. It will renovate the existing structure, including development of the currently unused third floor.

Insinger Center for Manufacturing Excellence, $500,000 – the project will construct a new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing and trade skills educational center in Philadelphia.

RAIR Arts and Environmental Lab, Philadelphia, $500,000 – the project will include the construction of a new facility, including new artist studios, project space, a dedicated open green space for a new sculpture park and an urban agriculture initiative, and a flex space for educational programming.

Sterling Paper Lofts, $500,000 – the project will renovate the Sterling Building to make room for commercial and retail, office, and residential space

