BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION SPEAKS AT THE GLOBAL RETAILER AND MANUFACTURING ALLIANCE SUMMIT
The Global Retailer and Manufacturing Alliance (GRMA) Summit highlights BeVeg -- the world’s only accredited Vegan certification and quality assurance standard.
BeVeg and the GRMA bundled audit is a win-win solution that satisfies both regulatory and retail quality requirements for a meaningful Vegan certification claim that speaks to quality assurance.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certification Founder and CEO, Carissa Kranz, esq., is a featured speaker at the Global Retailer and Manufacturing Alliance (GRMA) Summit this week. BeVeg is the world’s first and only accredited Vegan certification standard by ISO, and is considered the global benchmark for audited, credible and official Vegan product certification claims.
— BeVeg International, Vegan Certification
GRMA creates harmonized quality and safety standards for the “health and wellness” category, including dietary supplements, cosmetics and OTC drugs. GRMA and BeVeg exist to advance global quality and safety standards, and together as a bundle, can offer companies and brands the only worldwide accredited Vegan certification program on the planet. The GRMA audit is a pre-requisite for the BeVeg audit much like GFSI or GMP is for food or textile products. BeVeg and the GRMA bundled audit is a win-win solution that satisfies both regulatory and retail quality requirements for a meaningful Vegan certification claim.
The BeVeg Vegan trademark is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access new capital markets. BeVeg is ISO 17065 accredited for Vegan product/service certification, and is the only Vegan certification claim worldwide to have globally accredited standards that are Vegan in scope behind it. The BeVeg / GRMA bundled audit offering promotes safety, quality and trust throughout supply chains satisfying retail and consumer expectations. NSF International is accredited and authorized to manage the audits for BeVeg, GRMA, and many other high standard certifications that can be bundled into a single audit offering.
To learn more about the BeVeg program, register and listen to BeVeg founder and multi-state attorney speak at the GRMA summit held in Chicago on June 23 at 4:25pm. The conference is June 20-24, 2022. Or, visit www.beveg.com.
