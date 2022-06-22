Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market Future Demand, Size and Companies Analysis
Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market with Analysis- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market which was USD 1119.25 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2246.59 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Download Exclusive Sample Report (350 Pages PDF with All Related Graphs & Charts) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-minimally-invasive-vertebral-compression-fracture-treatments-market
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market Share Analysis
The minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market.
Major Players:-
Alphatec Holdings Inc. (US)
IZI Medical Products (U.S.)
Globus Medical (U.S.)
Johnson and Johnson (US)
Medtronic plc (U.S.)
Merit Medical Systems (U.S.)
Spine Wave Inc. (U.S.)
Spirit Spine Holding Corporation Inc. (China)
Stryker (US)
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
Joimax GmbH (Germany)
Joline GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)
Cigna (US)
Lindare Medical Ltd (UK)
PanMed UAE (U.S.)
ZAVATION (US)
Vexim SA (France)
Benvenue Medical (US)
Market Definition
The vertebral body of the spine disintegrates, a vertebral compression fracture ensues. This can result in deformity, a loss of height, and excruciating discomfort. VCF can be caused by osteoporosis, trauma, pathologic fractures, and other factors. Surgical and non-surgical methods can be used to treat this condition. The two most popular minimally invasive vertebral treatments are balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty, in which an injection is delivered into the damaged vertebra. This disorder is very common in people with poor bone mass.
Market Analysis and Size
According to Millennium Research Group (MRG), rising procedure volumes, driven by improving reimbursement and expanding demographic factors, are leading to market growth and, as a result, increased competition in the global minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture (MIVCF) treatment market, according to the global authority on medical technology market intelligence. Clinical findings reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2009 raised doubts regarding the efficacy of vertebroplasty and, by extension, vertebral augmentation among referring surgeons and the general public, and had a significant negative impact on the entire MIVCF therapy market.
For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-minimally-invasive-vertebral-compression-fracture-treatments-market
Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in the prevalence of spine disorders
Degenerative disc disease, arthritis, herniated discs, vertebral fractures, back pain, ankylosing spondylitis, spondylosis, osteoporosis, scoliosis, neck pain, spinal cord cancer, spinal cord injury, hematoma, and kyphosis have all increased demand for vertebral compression fracture devices around the world. Infection, unintentional falls, inflammation, traumatic spine injuries, wear and tear due to ageing, vitamin deficiency, autoimmune illnesses, and limited blood flow to the spine are all factors that contribute to the global demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.
Patients prefer slightly invasive treatments over surgical procedures
As new technologies gain importance in the business, the overall volume of revenues in this market will rise. In addition, athletes and fitness fanatics are more likely to sustain injuries and develop bone abnormalities. Recently, the use of minimally invasive spinal compression fracture surgery to treat these patients has grown in favour.
Chronic back pain can be a indicator of vertebral compression fracture
The ease with which vertebral fractures may now be diagnosed has opened up new potential opportunities in the worldwide minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture market. As a result of the extreme suffering that these fractures can cause, a large portion of the public is willing to spend money on fracture repair techniques.
Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are for treating painful fractures
Vertebroplasty is a process that involves injecting bone cement into a fractured vertebra through the skin in order to fix the fracture and relieve discomfort. The percutaneous expansion of an inflatable bone tamp to effect fracture reduction before cement deposition in a fractured vertebra is used in kyphoplasty to treat pain and kyphotic deformity. The percutaneous cannulation of the vertebral body is followed by the installation of an inflatable bone tamp in kyphoplasty, another minimally invasive surgery that allows for correction of spinal curvature and controlled cement filling of the broken vertebral body.
Opportunities
Kyphoplasty with SpineJack for kyphotic angle reduction and body height restoration
Most cement leaks and neighboring compression fractures occur after vertebroplasty. Because the kyphotic change in spine position limits the lung space and shifts the centre of gravity forward, bed rest for lengthy periods of time is linked to problems like pneumonia, urinary infections, and deep vein thrombosis in elderly people.
Surgical treatments for VCFs are increasing
Vertebroplasty (VP), balloon kyphoplasty (KP), KP with SpineJack, KP with an intravertebral expandable pillar (IVEP), and KP with vessel are some of the reported real-world clinical and minimally invasive therapy options for VCFs. However, no studies have examined their efficacy and safety, which is why the current retrospective observational study was conducted.
Restraints/Challenges
High risks involved in treatment of vertebral compression fracture
Nerve root irritation, vertebral posterior element fracture, bleeding, and osteoporosis acceleration are all possible post-surgical consequences, which would limit the use of vertebral compression fracture operations around the world. Over the forecast period, this would further stifle the growth of the spinal compression fracture devices market. Any technique that includes the insertion of a device into the skin can increase the risk of infection in the medical profession.
Osteoporotic VCFs are a prominent source of disability and morbidity
Osteoporotic VCFs have negative repercussions for quality of life, physical function, mental health, and survival (pain and often progressive vertebral collapse with resulting spinal kyphosis).
This minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market
The COVID-19 epidemic has had an impact on all aspects of the corporate sector. The worldwide shutdown, travel ban, and movement restrictions have had an influence on the manufacturing, imports, and exports of spinal compression fracture devices. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a detrimental impact on the global market for spinal compression fracture devices. The overall demand for spinal compression fracture devices, which are used in numerous elective treatment procedures, is expected to be hampered in the next years due to the economic recession and significant decline in demand. In addition, the pandemic has forced the closure of production plants for a variety of items, including spinal compression fracture devices, putting the market's expansion on hold for the time being.
Recent Development
Feb-2021: According to the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies*, DePuy Synthesis has signed an agreement with Expanding Innovations Inc. to commercialize the X-Pac Expandable Lumbar Cage System in the United States. The X-Pac Cage is a new product from DePuy Synthes that allows for a more complete surgery in the lumbar degenerative and minimally invasive spine segments.
Sep-2020: According to IZI Medical Products, LLC, the KivaTM Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment System has received CE Mark clearance in Europe. Kiva is a VCF treatment based on a unipedicular PEEK implant that has had clinical and commercial success in the US.
New York, December 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —recently published a report titled "Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market By Product Type, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027."
Read More@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-minimally-invasive-vertebral-compression-fracture-treatments-market
Global Minimally Invasive Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatments Market Scope
The minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatments market is segmented on the basis of type, price range, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Balloon Kyphoplasty
Global Vertebroplasty
Surgery
Minimally invasive spine surgery
Open spine surgery
End-User
Hospitals
ASCs
