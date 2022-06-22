Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market to Reach USD 31.69 Bn by 2029 with Registering a CAGR of 8.50%
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Forecast by 2029SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market was valued at USD 16.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.69 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Hardware accounts for the largest component segment in the respective market owing to the growing number of innovative display technologies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market survey report helps to better situate the company within the market by applying the knowledge gained from marketing research to build competitive intelligence, and formulate & maintain revenue-generating business strategies. It has carefully compiled information pertinent to the company so that business can focus on the correct market segments, and prepare for further market developments and fluctuations. With this marketing report, receive elucidation regarding business initiatives that include proprietary company research, consumer data, and superior data-driven strategies. The most engaging Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage market research report helps to avoid market and investment risks that can comprehensively map and profile competitors as well as the macroeconomic environment.
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Demand for the Digitized Promotion
The increase in demand for the digitized promotion of products and services for attracting attention of the target audience acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of liquid crystal display (LCD) digital signage market.
Demand for 4K Digitized Sign Displays
The rise in demand for 4K digitized sign displays with the embedded software and media player accelerate the market growth. These signs deliver customers an affordable Ultra HD digital signage solution has a positive impact on the market.
Technologically Advanced Products
The emergence of innovative products, such as leak detector systems, home monitoring systems and complicated monetary products further influence the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the liquid crystal display (LCD) digital signage market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, adoption of cloud-based digital signage solutions by businesses during COVID-19 extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in demand for smart digital signage triggered by spread of COVID-19 will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, trends of online advertising and broadcasting further triggered by COVID-19 is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, security issues associated with digital signage are projected to challenge the liquid crystal display (LCD) digital signage market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This liquid crystal display (LCD) digital signage market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on liquid crystal display (LCD) digital signage market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market:
Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), Chi Mei Corporation. (Taiwan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), SHARP CORPORATION (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), SONY INDIA. (India), FUJITSU (Japan), Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD. (Taiwan), Barco.(Belgium), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), among others.
Recent Developments:
Sharp launched the new massive 8K Ultra-HD professional LCD in November’2020. This display packs in 33 million pixels and employs a wide color gamut color filter coupled with optimized LED backlight phosphors.
LG launched LSAA LED signage series, one of the most advanced LED signage system in July’2020. This new series provides design, giant-screen performance, and integration with cable-less block assembly design.
Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Segmentations:
Type: Video Walls, Video Screen, Digital Poster, Kiosks, Others
Component: Hardware, Software, Service
Location: In-Store, Out-Store
Content Category: News, Weather, Sports, Health and Wellness, Vertically Oriented Content
End Users: Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums and Playgrounds, Corporate, Banking, Healthcare, Education, Transport
Size: Below 32 Inches, 32 to 52 Inches, More than 52 Inches
Display Technology: 2-D Display, 3-D Display
Brightness: Indoor Displays, Outdoor Displays, Others
Application: Indoor Application, Outdoor Application, Others
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the liquid crystal display (LCD) digital signage market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Report
Part 03: Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage industry.
Some of the key questions answered in these Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage market reports:
What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage?
What was the size of the emerging Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage by value in 2021?
What will be the size of the emerging Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage in 2029?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage?
What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage?
What are the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Signage Industry?
