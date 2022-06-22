Rare Dermatological Disease Treatment Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2031

TMR Image

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global rare dermatological disease treatment market was valued over US$ 3.66 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in incidence of rare diseases and surge in research & development for orphan drugs are anticipated to propel the rare dermatological disease treatment market across the globe.

For instance, the prevalence of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) varies from one per 49,000 inhabitants in Scotland to one per 420,168 in the U.S. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the prevalence of recessive and dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is estimated at 3.3 per million people.

North America dominated the global rare dermatological disease treatment market in 2020, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The rise in population suffering from various rare dermatological diseases in North America has increased the number of patients visiting hospitals. Hence, the consumption of rare dermatological disease treatment products is expected to increase during the forecast period. North America’s large share of the global rare dermatological disease treatment market can be attributed to the high cost of drugs as compared to that held by other regions. It is a key target region for all players in the global rare dermatological disease treatment market.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for rare dermatological disease treatment from 2021 to 2031. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in Prevalence of Rare Dermatological Disease to Drive Global Market

According to the European Union, rare dermatological disease is defined as a rare disease, with the prevalence of no more than 50 people per 100,000 population, while in the U.S. rare disease is defined as a condition, which affects fewer than 200,000 individuals.

According to the United States National Epidermolysis Bullosa Registry, the overall incidence and prevalence of epidermolysis bullosa is 19.6 and 11.07 cases per one million live births, respectively. The incidence and prevalence of epidermolysis bullosa simplex was 7.87 and 6 cases per one million live births, respectively.

The Lupus Foundation of America states that nearly 1.5 million people in the U.S. and five million to six million people across the global are affected with various form of lupus. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects about 70% of all cases of lupus.

Most people with lupus develop the disease between the ages of 15 and 44. Women are more prone to develop this disease as compared to men. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, nine out of 10 adults with lupus are women and one in three lupus patients suffer from multiple autoimmune diseases.

Hence, the rise in the prevalence of diseases across the world is projected to drive the rare dermatological disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Systemic Sclerosis Indication to Dominate Global Market

In terms of major indication, the global rare dermatological disease treatment market has been classified into Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma), Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), Pemphigus Vulgaris, and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus. The systemic sclerosis segment dominated the global rare dermatological disease treatment market in 2020, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Scleroderma has the highest prevalence in the major region globally, among the major indications discussed in the report. Moreover, it has the FDA approved orphan product (Nintedanib) for the treatment of the condition. This is a key factor that is expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Dominant Rare Dermatological Disease (DDEB) to be Highly Lucrative Treatment

Based on treatment, the global rare dermatological disease treatment market has been divided into corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, analgesics, and others. The immunosuppressants segment dominated the global rare dermatological disease treatment market as a large number of patients suffer from systemic sclerosis.

According to the Journal published on Medscape, the estimated incidence of systemic sclerosis in the U.S. is 20 cases per million population, and its prevalence has been estimated at 276 cases per million; however, the reported prevalence varies depending on the methodology used and the targeted population. An increased systemic sclerosis incidence and prevalence has been evident in the past 50 years.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the global rare dermatological disease treatment market include Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Inc., Krystal Biotech, Inc., and Amryt Pharma plc.

